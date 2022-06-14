Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,188,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,480,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,239,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.07. The stock had a trading volume of 542,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $343.06 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

