Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
MTX stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
