Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MTX stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

