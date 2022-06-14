Mizuho Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $55.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.19.

NYSE:NIO opened at $15.99 on Friday. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 193,648 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

