Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 306.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Moderna by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,375,000 after buying an additional 424,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.