Morgan Stanley Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $73.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

