Morgan Stanley Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $173.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.04.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.