Morgan Stanley Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.15

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.15 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.85.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

