Morpheus.Network Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $149,048.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

