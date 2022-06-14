Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period.

MCAE stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

