MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 96.0% in May

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSDA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 48,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,757. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 834,374 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 656,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

