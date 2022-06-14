Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 24th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NATH opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
