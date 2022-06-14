Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 24th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NATH opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.