National Bankshares Cuts D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$14.00

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.
D2L stock opened at 6.99 on Friday. D2L has a 12-month low of 6.17 and a 12-month high of 11.39.
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
