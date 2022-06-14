National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT Raised to $86.00 at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.97.
In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,500 shares of company stock worth $6,008,615. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.