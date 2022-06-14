National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT Raised to $86.00 at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,500 shares of company stock worth $6,008,615. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

