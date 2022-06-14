Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115.02 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Neo has a market cap of $696.15 million and $115.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00043730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00426007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

