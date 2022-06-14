Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 482 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.