Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after buying an additional 673,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after buying an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 13,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

