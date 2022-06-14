Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 981 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.41. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

