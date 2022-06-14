Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1,647.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

