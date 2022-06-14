Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $573,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 629.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $356.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.17 and its 200-day moving average is $400.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $350.18 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.