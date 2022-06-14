Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $405,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

SRPT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.