Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $331,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,743. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

