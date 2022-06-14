Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $348,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

