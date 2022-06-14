Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $490,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Boeing accounts for 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

