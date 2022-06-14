Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 272.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 352,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 422,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,341. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

