Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $313,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

