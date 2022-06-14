Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $635,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

