Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nephros stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

