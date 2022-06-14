Newscrypto Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $172,441.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

