NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

NEE traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. 184,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

