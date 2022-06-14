Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.18. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.03).

In other news, insider Alan Martin sold 37,500 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($81,017.11).

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

