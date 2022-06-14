Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.18. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.03).

In other news, insider Alan Martin sold 37,500 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($81,017.11).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

