Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.05

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 352029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

