Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 55.1% in May

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NPNYY stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

