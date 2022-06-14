Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,009. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.98.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

