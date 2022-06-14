Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

