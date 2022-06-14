Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.53 and its 200-day moving average is $278.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

