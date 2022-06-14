Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

