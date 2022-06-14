Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

