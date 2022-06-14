Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.2% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $58,800,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares during the period.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.93. 26,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,707. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

