O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,292,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 263.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

MCD traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.54. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.