O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,041. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

