O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 78,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

