O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys Shares of 3,397 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

