O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $1.22 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 489,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179,526. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

