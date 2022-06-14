O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $3.11 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,148.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,224. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,377.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,634.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

