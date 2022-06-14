O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
