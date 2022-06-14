O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 15,416 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. 22,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,105. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

