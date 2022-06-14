O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 19,771 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,569. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.58 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

