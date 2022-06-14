O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 6,430 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 413,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 143,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.