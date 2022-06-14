OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

