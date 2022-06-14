Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 1,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

